Man sentenced to 70 years in prison for 2019 Rockford murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 40-year-old man was sentenced to 70 years in prison after being convicted of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder from 2019.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said then 37-year-old Abdon Ochoa-Villaneda had entered an open plea to both counts on March 12. The case had originally been set for a jury trial to begin on March 15.

On Feb. 16, 2019, Rockford police officers were sent to 3218 9th St. after a disconnected 911 call. Officers entered the residence and found 42-year-old Jennifer Lindsey dead and her daughter Katelyn, then 25, still alive with multiple injuries to her head. Officers reviewed their squad camera video and saw Ochoa-Villaneda’s car traveling away from the crime scene.

Rockford police learned Ochoa-Villaneda had an order of protection against Ochoa-Villaneda preventing contact with the residence and Katelyn Lindsey. Detectives were able to track Ochoa-Villaneda as he fled through Iowa and Missouri. Missouri State Police found Ochoa-Villaneda’s vehicle and began a pursuit that reached speeds over 100 mph.

Ochoa-Villaneda eventually lost control of his vehicle and was taken into custody. The victim’s DNA was located on the defendant’s clothing.

Winnebago County Judge Wilt sentenced Ochoa-Villaneda to serve 50 years on the first degree murder to be served at 100 percent and consecutively serve 20 years on the attempted first degree murder at 85 percent.

