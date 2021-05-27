Major changes on the horizon beginning Wednesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hopefully, Stateliners were able to take full advantage of Wednesday’s sun-splashed skies and temperatures in the 80s, because the next two days are shaping up to be nothing short of miserable. There’s good news, though, in that a windy, wet storm system may well bring our area its heaviest rains in months.

In the coming hours and days, our area will be treated to a set of meteorological shocks, among them the development of increasingly gusty winds that may build to or even exceed 40 miles per hour at times by late Thursday, Thursday night, and even into Friday, as well as a new round of what look to be soaking rains set to fall into increasingly chilly, if not downright cold late May temperatures. It’s likely to be particularly jarring given the extensive warmth we’ve seen of late, with seven of the past eight days having featured temperatures in the 80s.

Thursday’s to start quietly enough, albeit cloudy. Northeasterly winds having already become established will offer a chill to the air, though, as temperatures are to spend most of the day in the 50s, only briefly touching 60° before the rainfall arrives by mid-afternoon.

Clouds, rain, and gusty northeasterly winds will keep temperatures in the upper 50s for most of the day Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain is to begin by mid-afternoon Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Heavier rains are due in as the afternoon progresses, with a few thundery downpours not to be ruled out entirely.

A few thundery downpours are possible early Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At this point in time, it appears as though the northeasterly winds will greatly limit the amount of instability any storms would be able to tap into, so the severe weather risk is minimal here, though it’s not impossible to imagine a few brief wind gusts emanating from any particular storm. By far, the greatest severe weather potential will be found well to our south.

Severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out entirely, though the chance is extremely, extremely low in these parts. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain won’t fall without interruptions Thursday night into early Friday, but it’s likely, for once, that wet hours will outnumber those without rain. Another wave of rain is to commence by mid morning Friday on our system’s back side, and could linger well into the afternoon before shutting off by the time our Memorial Day Weekend officially commences.

While there will be a few breaks in the rain late Thursday night into early Friday, another wave of rain is to affect our area Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain should begin to wind down later in the day Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

When all’s said and done, it’s possible the storm will bring our area more rainfall from a single system since last fall! On average, computer projections generate, on average, 1.40″ of rain are to come over the next 48 hours. Keep in mind, models do have a tendency to over-forecast rainfall during droughts, so that average may be a bit lofty, but we remain optimistic that rainfall amounts here will be quite generous.

Even if lower end projections end up panning out, we're due to receive an inch of rain in the next two days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds on Friday are blow with even more gusto out of the northeast, which will further exacerbate the chill here. Temperatures are presently forecast to top out at just 53° in Rockford, which would make it the 5th coldest May 28 on record here, and the coldest on that date since 1984.

Only four other May 28ths have been colder than what Friday's forecast to be. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Improved weather, including the return of sunshine and a decrease in winds, arrives just in time for the holiday weekend. Saturday’s to feature unlimited sunshine along with a return to temperatures in the middle 60s. Further warming into the 70s is on tap Sunday, and more seasonable middle 70s are projected to occur on Memorial Day, with no rain in sight over the entirety of the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will be back into the mid-60s Saturday and should return to the 70s by Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While temperatures will warm only slowly this weekend, markedly warmer conditions appear likely as we draw closer to June’s opening weekend. It’s possible that a prolonged spell of warm, if not downright hot conditions are to occur.

