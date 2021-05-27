Advertisement

Illinois making vaccine available to weekend travelers

Wally’s and Hy-Vee are also offering a clinic for travelers along Interstate 55 near Pontiac.
In addition to the weekend clinics, more than 1,000 locations in Illinois offer the COVID-19...
In addition to the weekend clinics, more than 1,000 locations in Illinois offer the COVID-19 vaccine. They’re listed at coronavirus.illinois.gov.(Ryan Smith/WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — COVID-19 vaccines will be available to Memorial Day weekend travelers up and down Illinois.

The state announced clinics at Union Station in Chicago and four TravelCenters of America locations in Mount Vernon, Troy, Effingham and Bloomington.

Wally’s and Hy-Vee are also offering a clinic for travelers along Interstate 55 near Pontiac.

Travelers will be offered the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In addition to the weekend clinics, more than 1,000 locations in Illinois offer the COVID-19 vaccine. They’re listed at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

“Memorial Day weekend travelers will have yet another chance to join the more than 6 million Illinoisans who have gotten vaccinated,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car rammed into a house on Kilburn Ave. late Wednesday night, leaving the driver of the car...
Driver killed after crashing into Rockford home
The wife of a victim who was killed in an officer-involved crash that happened back in April,...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed by wife of victim killed in officer-involved Rockford crash
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Rockford Man Charged with First Degree Murder
Rockford man charged with 1st degree murder
PHILLIPS, DEMONTRION DESHAN
Man convicted of 2017 bank robberies charged in Belvidere Midland States Bank robbery

Latest News

The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
‘A whirlwind’: 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out
The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
Ohio teen wins full ride for college in vaccine lottery
FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate
FILE - Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.,...
US jobless claims fall to 406,000, a new pandemic low