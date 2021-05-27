Hononegah dominates Belvidere North

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a huge 14-1 victory over the Blue Thunder on Monday, Hononegah kept their momentum beating North 9-0 Wednesday.

The Indians rode hot bats all the way in this one. Ryan Anderson had an RBI single, and Gabe Roessler hit a two-run home run.

It’s been a dominant season so far for the Indians, the victory over North is their 19th on the season and 16th in conference play. Hononegah’s only losses are to Boylan and Huntley.

As for North, it’s their sixth loss of the year and second consecutive to Hononegah. After starting the year 8-0 it’s been a rocky road for the Blue Thunder going just 3-6 since.

Next up for North is their season finale on the road at Guilford Friday.

Hononegah ends the regular season Friday at home against Freeport.

