Advertisement

Hononegah dominates Belvidere North

In back to back games Hononegah hands it to North.
In back to back games Hononegah hands it to North.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a huge 14-1 victory over the Blue Thunder on Monday, Hononegah kept their momentum beating North 9-0 Wednesday.

The Indians rode hot bats all the way in this one. Ryan Anderson had an RBI single, and Gabe Roessler hit a two-run home run.

It’s been a dominant season so far for the Indians, the victory over North is their 19th on the season and 16th in conference play. Hononegah’s only losses are to Boylan and Huntley.

As for North, it’s their sixth loss of the year and second consecutive to Hononegah. After starting the year 8-0 it’s been a rocky road for the Blue Thunder going just 3-6 since.

Next up for North is their season finale on the road at Guilford Friday.

Hononegah ends the regular season Friday at home against Freeport.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felix Jackson, 46.
Rockford man charged with attempted murder
More luxurious living options could soon come to Rockford as one of the areas most prominent...
City of Rockford Committee approves agreement for luxury apartment complex
Scattered showers and storms are likely to occupy about half of the Stateline as we transition...
FIRST ALERT: Strong to locally severe storms possible Tuesday, big changes to follow
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Crime scene
Uninjured teen was in car of murdered man, witness saw silver SUV

Latest News

Rock Valley men’s soccer lands at large bid to national tournament
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs...
Packers say they won’t let Rodgers situation distract them
The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association released its yearly All-State teams for...
Several local players earn All-State honors from the IHSFCA
Blackhawks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull was in Rockford on Sunday signing...
Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull visits Rockford