Expect Rain and Colder Temperatures

Improving Saturday and Sunday
By Aaron Wilson
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain moves in today shortly before the noon hour. Temperatures will drop in a BIG way as we top out around 60 then drop to the middle 40′s tonight. We’re on target to get .50 - 1.00″ of rain. Scattered showers tomorrow morning with highs in the low 50′s by afternoon. Down to 38 degrees Friday night. Dry and warmer for the weekend.

