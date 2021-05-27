Driver killed after crashing into Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car rammed into a house on Kilburn Ave. late Wednesday night, leaving the driver of the car dead at the scene.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5900 block of Kilburn Avenue near Tate Road for reports of a car that had driven into a house.

Neighbors tell 23 News the homeowners were sleeping upstairs at the time of the crash and were uninjured. The driver is believed to have died at the scene, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has yet to confirm.

This is a developing story and more information will be added once it becomes available.

