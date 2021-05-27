Advertisement

CR8IV comes back to Rockford

The CR8IV Transformational Art Festival will give aspiring artists the chance to use the walls of downtown Rockford as their canvas.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a year away, a popular Forest City art initiative is finally making its long-awaited comeback.

The CR8IV Transformational Art Festival will give aspiring artists the chance to use the walls of downtown Rockford as their canvas, looking to inspire hope and draw people to explore all the community has to offer.

Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau senior manager of marketing and communications Andrea Cook said this was a conversation years in the making.

“Community leaders got together and said, ‘you know, we really want to find ways and opportunities to create public art and beauty in our community.’ And we do realize, there’s been a lot of research that when you do that, residents love their community, visitors want to spend time at the community and give back and it does create that economic impact,” Cook said.

