Carpenter’s Corner thrift and more to open in the Fall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Carpenter’s Place purchased the former Shnuck’s building on Rural Street in Rockford. The building has been vacant for years. Carpenter’s Corner thrift shop will be taking filling the space. Volunteers began helping the organization over the weekend by cleaning up the building.

Carpenter’s Place Executive Director Kay Larrick said it’s the newest venture for the nonprofit.

“It’s going to be an earned income venture for us to help support the services we provide to homeless adults and families,” she said.

In addition to the shop, Carpenter’s Corner will have a reading area with free books for kids. It will also host the “Cyclists for Change” program. Bikes that are donated will be fixed up on site. Before anything is sold, Larrick said all items needed will be given to the people they serve.

“Only the items that aren’t needed by our guests will be sold. Our first priority for donations will remain being given to those that we serve,” said Larrick. “So the clothes, the shoes, the boots and the hats and the coats. All those things.”

Catherine Marsh lives near the store, and said she’s looking forward to the new business.

“I’m excited to not drive by a vacant building. It’s great to see life and vibrancy within the neighborhood,” Marsh said.

With the community volunteering to get the business in shape and making donations, Marsh believes it will unite the neighborhoods.

“Hey, I can clean out my closet and ultimately help someone else. And so that’s always a really good feel good thing,” said Marsh.

Larrick said Carpenter’s Corner will be open no earlier than September.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.