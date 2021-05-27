Beloit Snappers postpone Thursday game due to rain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to the rainy weather the Beloit Snappers are postponing their Thursday afternoon game until Saturday, May 29.

The Snappers were set to take on the Peoria Chiefs Thursday just after 4 p.m. Now, the two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday with the first pitch at 4:05 p.m. Gates open at 3:00 p.m.

The second game of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes. Each game will be seven innings.

Fans who purchased a ticket to Thursday’s game can exchange it for any remaining game at Pohlman Field this season. Tickets purchased for Saturday’s game will be valid for both games.

The Snappers will also play Friday against the Peoria Chiefs with the first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

