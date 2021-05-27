Advertisement

Beloit Snappers postpone Thursday game due to rain

(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to the rainy weather the Beloit Snappers are postponing their Thursday afternoon game until Saturday, May 29.

The Snappers were set to take on the Peoria Chiefs Thursday just after 4 p.m. Now, the two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday with the first pitch at 4:05 p.m. Gates open at 3:00 p.m.

The second game of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes. Each game will be seven innings.

Fans who purchased a ticket to Thursday’s game can exchange it for any remaining game at Pohlman Field this season. Tickets purchased for Saturday’s game will be valid for both games.

The Snappers will also play Friday against the Peoria Chiefs with the first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car rammed into a house on Kilburn Ave. late Wednesday night, leaving the driver of the car...
Driver killed after crashing into Rockford home
The wife of a victim who was killed in an officer-involved crash that happened back in April,...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed by wife of victim killed in officer-involved Rockford crash
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Rockford Man Charged with First Degree Murder
Rockford man charged with 1st degree murder
PHILLIPS, DEMONTRION DESHAN
Man convicted of 2017 bank robberies charged in Belvidere Midland States Bank robbery

Latest News

Much colder day today
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 5/27/2021
In this May 10, 2011, file photo, Timothy Mapes, chief of staff for Illinois House Speaker...
Madigan’s ex-chief of staff indicted for lying to grand jury
Female police recruits
Rockford Police Department amplifies recruitment measures
In addition to the weekend clinics, more than 1,000 locations in Illinois offer the COVID-19...
Illinois making vaccine available to weekend travelers
Recruiting measures
Rockford Police Department looking for recruits