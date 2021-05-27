Advertisement

Beloit College senior to compete in NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Aminah Crawford will represent the Buccaneers in the 100-meter dash in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Beloit College senior Aminah Crawford.
Beloit College senior Aminah Crawford.(Beloit College)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A Beloit College senior who prepped at Beloit Memorial High School will compete this weekend in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday.

Aminah Crawford will represent the Buccaneers in the 100-meter dash in Greensboro, North Carolina. COVID-19 might have drastically cut into pre-season training, but that did nothing to slow down Crawford. On a tremendously windy day, she captured the 100-meter in 12.05 seconds, ranking her fifth in the nation at the time.

At the MWC North Meet, she was first in the 100-meter and 200-meter, each by nearly half a second, and helped the 4x100 relay take gold. She was recognized as the Track Performer of the Meet, according to Beloit College. At Crawford’s final meet hosted by North Central College last Thursday, Crawford won the third heat of the 100-meter in a personal best of 11.86, shattering the school record and ranking fourth in the nation.

More information about Crawford’s journey from “novice to nationals” can be found on the Beloit College site here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wife of a victim who was killed in an officer-involved crash that happened back in April,...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed by wife of victim killed in officer-involved Rockford crash
A car rammed into a house on Kilburn Ave. late Wednesday night, leaving the driver of the car...
Driver killed after crashing into Rockford home
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Rockford Man Charged with First Degree Murder
Rockford man charged with 1st degree murder
PHILLIPS, DEMONTRION DESHAN
Man convicted of 2017 bank robberies charged in Belvidere Midland States Bank robbery

Latest News

Rock Valley softball prepares for seventh consecutive national championship run
Rock Valley men’s soccer lands at large bid to national tournament
In back to back games Hononegah hands it to North.
Hononegah dominates Belvidere North
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs...
Packers say they won’t let Rodgers situation distract them