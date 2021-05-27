Beloit College senior to compete in NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A Beloit College senior who prepped at Beloit Memorial High School will compete this weekend in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday.

Aminah Crawford will represent the Buccaneers in the 100-meter dash in Greensboro, North Carolina. COVID-19 might have drastically cut into pre-season training, but that did nothing to slow down Crawford. On a tremendously windy day, she captured the 100-meter in 12.05 seconds, ranking her fifth in the nation at the time.

At the MWC North Meet, she was first in the 100-meter and 200-meter, each by nearly half a second, and helped the 4x100 relay take gold. She was recognized as the Track Performer of the Meet, according to Beloit College. At Crawford’s final meet hosted by North Central College last Thursday, Crawford won the third heat of the 100-meter in a personal best of 11.86, shattering the school record and ranking fourth in the nation.

More information about Crawford’s journey from “novice to nationals” can be found on the Beloit College site here.

