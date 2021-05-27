Advertisement

Anderson Japanese Gardens becomes latest disability community partner

Starting three years ago, the gardens took an initiative to rework their walkways.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The World Health Organization estimates more than one billion people live with some form of disability. One local summer hot-spot ensures that all guests can access its walkways.

Anderson Japanese Gardens is the newest disability community partner.

RAMP — Center for Independent Living — honors the gardens for their commitment to empowering the disability community with accessibility. Starting three years ago, the gardens took an initiative to rework their walkways.

Upon completion, Anderson Japanese Gardens reached out to RAMP for an accessibility audit to ensure it’s renovated walkways made it accessible and effectively communicated to all its guests.

“Having these pathways be accessible, is fantastic both for our disability community and for our aging community, who finds themselves in a disabled position, so its thrilling to have access, and to know just because you are in a wheelchair doesn’t mean you cant come out and enjoy this beautiful asset in our community,” Carolyn Morris, RAMP executive director said.

RAMP’s mission is to build an inclusive community that encourages individuals with disabilities to reach their full potential and encourages other Rockford area organizations to reach out for an accessibility audit to become a disability community partner.

