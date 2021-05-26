Advertisement

Wrongful death lawsuit filed by wife of victim killed in officer-involved Rockford crash

The city of Rockford said it will not comment on pending litigations.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The wife of a victim who was killed in an officer-involved crash that happened back in April, filed a wrongful death lawsuit that names the city of Rockford.

On April 25, Raymond Jackson was killed in a police-involved crash. Rockford officers said they attempted to pull over 27-year-old DeVonte Flint with stop sticks near 9th Street and Harrison Avenue for an outstanding arrest warrant, but he kept driving.

About one mile later, police say Flint’s car crashed into Jackson’s vehicle, killing him and injuring two of his young children.

“‘The family is looking for justice, and accountability, they want to find out why this happened and they want the appropriate parties to be held responsible for it,” Brion Doherty, Motherway and Napleton attorney said.

