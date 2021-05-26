Advertisement

Wisconsin bills banning transgender athletes get hearings

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -The public gets a chance to tell Wisconsin state lawmakers how they feel about a pair of bills that would prohibit transgender athletes from participating in girl and women sports teams all the way from kindergarten through college.

The measures are up for public hearings Wednesday.

The Republican-authored bills are part of a nationwide movement targeting transgender people, particularly athletes. The measures face almost certain vetoes by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has said he is troubled by them while voicing support for transgender students.

No one has registered in support of the measures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felix Jackson, 46.
Rockford man charged with attempted murder
More luxurious living options could soon come to Rockford as one of the areas most prominent...
City of Rockford Committee approves agreement for luxury apartment complex
Scattered showers and storms are likely to occupy about half of the Stateline as we transition...
FIRST ALERT: Strong to locally severe storms possible Tuesday, big changes to follow
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Crime scene
Uninjured teen was in car of murdered man, witness saw silver SUV

Latest News

2021 Spectrum Digital Education (SDE) grant program
Rockford nonprofits eligible for $1M digital education grant program
Mayo Clinic: Younger age groups responding well to COVID-19 vaccine
Additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Boone Co.
Olivia Carlson, Brayden Beck, Cora Whiteman, and Aubrey Carlson are the four members of the...
Shirland robotics places 2nd at Sphero World Championship
Rockford Park District approves body cameras and taser agreement for officers