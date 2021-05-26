Winnebago Co. adds 16 COVID-19 cases, new death, positivity rate at 4.1%

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 16 cases of COVID-19 and one death on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 31,768 as of Monday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 487. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.1 percent. The health department says 211,833 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 55 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Tuesday’s number of 60. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Thursday afternoon .

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

