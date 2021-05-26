Advertisement

Sunshine on the way Today

Much Cooler Tomorrow and Friday
By Aaron Wilson
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunshine take hold this Wednesday as we expect a high right around the 80 degree mark. A few clouds tonight with lows at 50. Only 62 tomorrow with showers by afternoon/evening. 52 on Friday with a few showers sticking around during the morning hours. Middle 60′s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and we should crack the 70′s on Sunday and Memorial Day remaining dry.

