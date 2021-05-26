Sunshine on the way Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunshine take hold this Wednesday as we expect a high right around the 80 degree mark. A few clouds tonight with lows at 50. Only 62 tomorrow with showers by afternoon/evening. 52 on Friday with a few showers sticking around during the morning hours. Middle 60′s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and we should crack the 70′s on Sunday and Memorial Day remaining dry.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.