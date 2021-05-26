Advertisement

Rocky Horror Picture Show at Sundstrand Park Drive-In May 28

The cost of the showing is $20 per car.
(WIBW)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Park District will be hosting a special showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on May 28.

The showing will take place at 2288 Newburg Rd. in Belvidere. Gates open at 9 p.m., movie starts at 10 p.m. The cost of the showing is $20 per car. It costs $5 for the interactive prop kit, which there are only 200 kits available.

The Shadow cast from Irrational Masters in DeKalb will be performing during the show to enhance your “Time Warp” experience. Tickets can be purchased by registration only here.

A limited amount of lawn seating will be available for this performance, as well as a limited number of tickets will be available at the gate, on the night of the movie, according to the Belvidere Park District.

