Rockford Park District approves body cameras and taser agreement for officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Park District Police Officers will soon be decked out in body cameras after commissioners approve a five year agreement with Axon Enterprise.

“All departments are mandated to have them by 2025 and our department by 2023, so we’re just trying to get ahead of what’s required of us as a police department,” said Rockford Park District Chief of Police Theo Glover.

The $116,000 deal includes 14 tasers and 14 body cameras along with video storage and software needed to train officers.

“I’m excited for our officers and for our community,” said Rockford Park District Vice President Tyler Smith. “I think it’s a great step forward and I’m glad we’re rolling it out.”

Glover says it’s important for his team to be equipped with the cameras because of their partnership with city officers.

“Because of our intergovernmental agreement we work a lot of times with the city, so everything that they get eventually makes its way into our parks and we deal with the same type of crime that they deal with,” said Glover.

Glover says the cameras will be good assets to the department and could help cut down on misconduct reports.

“It’s all being recorded right there, so we can cut down on some of the bad complaints that we’re getting that officers misconduct and police brutality type things and it holds us to a higher profession what we should be doing anyway out there,” said Glover.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.