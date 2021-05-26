Advertisement

Rockford nonprofits eligible for $1M digital education grant program


2021 Spectrum Digital Education (SDE) grant program
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There is new available funding for nonprofits in the Rockford and surrounding area.

Charter Communications, Inc. will commit $1 million towards the 2021 Spectrum Digital Education grant program, which supports nonprofit organizations that educate community members on the benefits of broadband and how to use it in their lives, according to an announcement from the company.

Nonprofit organizations may begin to apply for support June 1 until Friday, June 25, at 4 p.m. Grants will be announced in August and awarded this fall. To be eligible for a Spectrum Digital Education grant, organizations must serve communities located within Charter’s 41-state service area and have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status.

More information on how to apply is available here.

“The past year has further highlighted the need for high-speed broadband connectivity throughout our country, and Charter is even more committed to doing its part to connect the unserved and underserved,” Rahman Khan, Vice President of Community Impact for Charter said. “Since we launched Spectrum Digital Education in 2017, we’ve provided resources as well as promote adoption and education in digital literacy for those in need throughout the communities we serve, and we look forward to continuing to meet those needs this year.”

