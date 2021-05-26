Advertisement

Rockford native Jodi Benson gives tribute to late Samuel E. Wright

Jodi Benson and Samuel E. Wright
Jodi Benson and Samuel E. Wright(Jodi Benson Instagram)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Samuel E. Wright, the voice of Sebastian the crab, Ariel’s sidekick in Disney’s The Little Mermaid has died at age 74. Rockford native and friend of Wright, Jodi Benson, gave a tribute to the late actor on her Instagram page.

Not only was Samuel’s voice featured in The Little Mermaid, but he reprised his role as Sebastian in the 1992–1994 Little Mermaid prequel animated series for CBS and the animated film sequel The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea.

Benson shared a post with pictures of her and Wright on her Instagram page Wednesday afternoon.

“I have no words. My heart is broken. Sam was such an incredible talent. He was the most loving man filled with joy & kindness & his laughter was truly contagious. I am so honored & blessed to have created our roles together, side by side, in “The Little Mermaid” as well as on Broadway in the musical “Welcome To The Club”. I loved recording with him for our 30+ episodes of “The Little Mermaid” TV series & our prequel and sequel movies of " The Little Mermaid”. Thank you for all the memories we made together. I will be forever grateful. My love & prayers to his amazing wife Amanda and precious children. I love & miss you Sam so very much❤️yours forever, Ariel,” the post said.

