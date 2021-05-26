Rockford man charged with 1st degree murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 30-year-old Rockford man was charged with first degree murder after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed on Jan. 10.

On Jan. 10, at approximately 7:10 p.m., Rockford police officers were called to the 400 block of Webster for reports of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old Black man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Rockford Police Department’s Violent Crimes Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 30-year-old Stephen Johnson. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the murder charge against him.

Johnson is already in custody at the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges, according to the Rockford Police Department.

