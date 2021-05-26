Advertisement

Rockford Christian Schools student gets perfect ACT score

Receiving a perfect score of a 36 on the ACT test is a rare feat.
Rockford Christian Schools
Rockford Christian Schools(Rockford Christian Schools)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second straight year, Rockford Christian Schools had a student score a perfect 36 on their ACT exam.

This year, Junior James Bradley achieves this amazing accomplishment. This comes one year after RCS Class of 2021′s Co-Salutatorian Daniel Ingram earned a perfect score.

Receiving a perfect score of a 36 on the ACT test is a rare feat. Of all the students who take the ACT, only 0.3 percent achieve this score, according to RCS.

“When we hear the statistics on perfect test scores, we realize to get ONE is a celebration in itself; however, to get back-to-back perfect scores is something we truly need to highlight,” RCS said.

After graduation James aspires to study Biomedical Engineering with a Pre-Med track before applying to medical school.

