Advertisement

Resuscitated 16-year-old among 4 teens shot in Chicago

He was in critical condition.
A 16-year-old boy shot in the head and pronounced dead before being resuscitated was among four...
A 16-year-old boy shot in the head and pronounced dead before being resuscitated was among four teens shot in an apartment on Chicago’s south side early Wednesday, police said.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A 16-year-old boy shot in the head and pronounced dead before being resuscitated was among four teens shot in an apartment on Chicago’s south side early Wednesday, police said.

The boy, two 17-year-olds and a 19-year-old were inside an apartment in the Englewood neighborhood when someone got into an argument and opened fire about 1 a.m., Chicago police said.

The 16-year-old boy was struck in the head and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead before doctors resuscitated him, police said. He was in critical condition.

A 19-year-old man shot multiple times in the back was in critical condition at the University of Chicago, and two 17-year-old also were hospitalized in serious condition, one with a gunshot wound to his neck and the other shot in his left shoulder, police said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felix Jackson, 46.
Rockford man charged with attempted murder
More luxurious living options could soon come to Rockford as one of the areas most prominent...
City of Rockford Committee approves agreement for luxury apartment complex
Scattered showers and storms are likely to occupy about half of the Stateline as we transition...
FIRST ALERT: Strong to locally severe storms possible Tuesday, big changes to follow
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Crime scene
Uninjured teen was in car of murdered man, witness saw silver SUV

Latest News

PHILLIPS, DEMONTRION DESHAN
Man convicted of 2017 bank robberies charged in Belvidere Midland States Bank robbery
Rockford Christian Schools
Rockford Christian Schools student gets perfect ACT score
Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive might change to honor Black man
Principal Brock Morlan of Marquette Elementary School in Machesney Park told students that if...
Fundraiser collecting shoes motivated by elementary school principal kissing donkey