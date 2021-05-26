Advertisement

Police search for suspects after 8 vehicles stolen off of car lot in Beloit

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Police are on the hunt for three suspects who they believe made off with several vehicles from BK2 Auto Dealership.

“They actually were able to force entry into the building and obtain the keys,” said Beloit Police Lieutenant David Elrod.

The thefts took place throughout the night on May 20. Elrod says they’ve recovered a majority of the vehicles, but found one destroyed.

“We got a call that they had set it on fire,” said Elrod. “That one was recovered in Rock County and the other ones that were recovered by a couple of the officers who had come across them or from citizens saying they saw suspicious vehicles.”

Owner of BK2 didn’t want to go on camera, but told us he’s been in Beloit for eight years and never had a problem like this. Police haven’t either.

“To my knowledge we’ve never had anything like that occur,” said Elrod.

Owner of BK2 Auto says the two cars he’s still looking for are a 2005 Grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plates reading MV4412M. The other he says is a burgundy Dodge Ram with damage to the left side of the front based on his footage.

