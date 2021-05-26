New campaign kick-off for Esther Joy King

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The former Congressional opponent of Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, Esther Joy King, has thrown her hat in the ring again to run for Congress in the 2022 election.

King stopped by our studios Wednesday to kick-off her campaign. As you may recall, Bustos won the seat in the 2020 congressional election against King. But now that Bustos announced she is not running for reelection, King revamped her campaigning efforts to secure Illinois’ 17th Congressional District seat.

King said she is a battle ready leader who can’t wait to take on this election.

“People are ready for better representation and change here in this area, so I am running again, 2022 is going to be a fight, and so yes we’ve started, we’ve launched, this is the fight for our American values, for everything we believe in, everything that makes us, Midwesterner’s, Americans, normal people, that’s our faith, that’s our families, that’s our freedom,” King said.

