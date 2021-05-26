Advertisement

New campaign kick-off for Esther Joy King

King said she is a battle ready leader who can’t wait to take on this election.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The former Congressional opponent of Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, Esther Joy King, has thrown her hat in the ring again to run for Congress in the 2022 election.

King stopped by our studios Wednesday to kick-off her campaign. As you may recall, Bustos won the seat in the 2020 congressional election against King. But now that Bustos announced she is not running for reelection, King revamped her campaigning efforts to secure Illinois’ 17th Congressional District seat.

King said she is a battle ready leader who can’t wait to take on this election.

“People are ready for better representation and change here in this area, so I am running again, 2022 is going to be a fight, and so yes we’ve started, we’ve launched, this is the fight for our American values, for everything we believe in, everything that makes us, Midwesterner’s, Americans, normal people, that’s our faith, that’s our families, that’s our freedom,” King said.

For more information about King’s campaign and her platform, you can visit Estherforcongress.com.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felix Jackson, 46.
Rockford man charged with attempted murder
More luxurious living options could soon come to Rockford as one of the areas most prominent...
City of Rockford Committee approves agreement for luxury apartment complex
Scattered showers and storms are likely to occupy about half of the Stateline as we transition...
FIRST ALERT: Strong to locally severe storms possible Tuesday, big changes to follow
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Crime scene
Uninjured teen was in car of murdered man, witness saw silver SUV

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
Kinzinger supports Cheney
Kinzinger gives support to ousted Rep. Cheney
In this April 22, 2019, file photo, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel waves as he arrives at a news...
Ambassador Emanuel? Biden to name former Chicago mayor, reports say
Kinzinger warned GOP leader McCarthy of Capitol Hill violence, says he was ignored