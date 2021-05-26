Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
Community Calendar
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
Community Calendar
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Livestream 2
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
May 26 birthdays
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT
|
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May 26 birthdays
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Rockford man charged with attempted murder
FIRST ALERT: Strong to locally severe storms possible Tuesday, big changes to follow
City of Rockford Committee approves agreement for luxury apartment complex
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Uninjured teen was in car of murdered man, witness saw silver SUV
Latest News
Shirland robotics places 2nd at Sphero World Championship
Rockford Park District approves body cameras and taser agreement for officers
Alpine road is getting a makeover
Rocky Horror Picture Show at Sundstrand Park Drive-In May 28