Man convicted of 2017 bank robberies charged in Belvidere Midland States Bank robbery

A federal grand jury in Rockford added an additional charge of bank robbery against 27-year-old Demontrion Deshan Phillips.
PHILLIPS, DEMONTRION DESHAN(Winnebago County Inmate Search)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A superseding indictment was returned against a Rockford man for the robbery of Midland States Bank in Belvidere on May 3.

A federal grand jury in Rockford added an additional charge of bank robbery against 27-year-old Demontrion Deshan Phillips.

Phillips was originally charged on May 11 with one count of bank robbery from the Apr. 7, robbery of the Midland States Bank located at 1700 North Alpine Rd., in Rockford. On Tuesday, the grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging Phillips with an additional count of bank robbery. According to the additional count in the superseding indictment., on May 3, Phillips robbed the Midland States Bank located at 600 South State St., in Belvidere, of approximately $4,408.

Phillips remains in federal custody pending trial. His arraignment on the superseding indictment is set for June 21, at 10 a.m. in federal court in Rockford, before U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston.

Phillips was sentenced to four years in prison for two, 2017 bank robberies he plead guilty to in 2017. He robbed Northwest Bank at 3106 N. Rockton Avenue on June 13, 2017 and Alpine Bank at 2642 Charles St. on July 17, 2017. He was armed during the second robbery, according to the plea agreement.

