Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club participate in Ogle Co. Fair Work Day

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - On May 8, the Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club participated in the fair work day at the Ogle County Fairgrounds.

Some of the tasks they assisted with included pulling out old fence, helping tighten the bolts on the picnic tables, and moving wood.

Each 4-H member received a free grandstand pass that they can use during the Ogle County Fair.

