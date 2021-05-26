Advertisement

Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club participate in Ogle Co. Fair Work Day

Each 4-H member received a free grandstand pass that they can use during the Ogle County Fair.
Some of the tasks they assisted with included pulling out old fence, helping tighten the bolts...
Some of the tasks they assisted with included pulling out old fence, helping tighten the bolts on the picnic tables and moving wood.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - On May 8, the Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club participated in the fair work day at the Ogle County Fairgrounds.

Some of the tasks they assisted with included pulling out old fence, helping tighten the bolts on the picnic tables, and moving wood.

Each 4-H member received a free grandstand pass that they can use during the Ogle County Fair.

