IDPH: 1,139 new cases of COVID-19, 27 more deaths

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 19 to 25 is 2.6 percent.
COVID-19
COVID-19(Jose M. Osorio | AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,139 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as well as 27 more deaths.

In addition, 66 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The reported deaths on Wednesday are:

- Cook County: 1 male 50′s, 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Kane County: 1 male 30′s, 1 male 40′s, 1 female 80′s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80′s

- Knox County: 1 female 50′s

- Lake County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Logan County: 1 male 70′s

- Macon County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s

- Marion County: 1 female 50′s

- Marshall County: 1 male 70′s

- McDonough County: 1 female 60′s

- Pike County: 1 male 30′s

- Tazewell County; 1 male 60′s, 1 female 80′s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70′s

- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90′s

- Williamson County; 1 male 50′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,378,388 cases, including 22,676 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,402 specimens for a total of 24,366,520. As of last night, 1,395 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 181 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 11,049,665 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 71,215 doses. Tuesday, 59,494 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

A total of 11,049,665 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 71,215 doses. Tuesday, 59,494 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

