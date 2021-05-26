Advertisement

Fundraiser collecting shoes motivated by elementary school principal kissing donkey

The school goal is 2,500 pairs of shoes.
Principal Brock Morlan of Marquette Elementary School in Machesney Park told students that if...
Principal Brock Morlan of Marquette Elementary School in Machesney Park told students that if they collected enough shoes to donate to the less fortunate, he and the assistant principal would kiss a donkey!
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Betty Mann, librarian at Marquette Elementary in the Harlem School District #122, started a fundraiser collecting shoes for places in the world where they would be needed.

The fundraiser has since collected almost 1,000 pairs. Marquette Elementary Principal Brock Moreland told students that if they collected enough shoes to donate to the less fortunate, he and the assistant principal would kiss a donkey!

The elementary school had collected 513 pairs of shoes as of May 20. The school goal is 2,500 pairs of shoes.

If enough gently worn or new shoes of any size are donated to Marquette, there will be a video of Morlan and assistant principal Mrs. Martinez giving the donkey a kiss.

