Folds of Honor ‘Round Up at the Register’ returns to Schnucks

ST. LOUIS (WIFR) - Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced that Schnucks customers, vendors and the company will again pledge a gift to benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of veterans who were killed or injured in the line of duty.

Starting today and continuing through Sunday, July 4, Schnucks customers will be able to contribute to Folds of Honor at checkout simply by rounding up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar. Those customers who use self-checkouts and wish to donate may choose a $1, $3 or $5 “Scan and Give” option. One-hundred percent of donations will benefit Folds of Honor.

This year the campaign is taking place at all 111 Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest. The effort is also being supported by Anheuser-Busch, Frito-Lay, Coca-Cola and over 55 other vendor partners.

In the midst of a pandemic, last year’s efforts raised $850,000, which funded 170 scholarships for family members of fallen and disabled veterans.

Folds of Honor was established 14 years ago after Major Dan Rooney, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, saw the grieving family of a fallen U.S. Army Corporal meeting their loved one’s flag-draped coffin on an airport tarmac. The 501(c)(3) has awarded more than $122 million in scholarships to military spouses and children since 2007.

New to this year’s campaign, Schnucks Rewards members will have the opportunity to donate their rewards points to Folds of Honor as part of the new Donate Your Rewards program. Also, as a bonus, all Schnucks Rewards members who round up at the register will be automatically entered in a drawing to win an autographed #42 Jackie Robinson St. Louis Cardinals game-worn jersey.

In addition, Schnucks is hosting an online auction that will benefit Folds of Honor. Auction items include a “Bring Busch Stadium to You” prize pack, a Grant’s Farm VIP Safari Tour, a trip to Nashville, Tennessee and many other unique prizes. For information on these auction items and other ways Schnucks is supporting Folds of Honor, please visit schnucks.com/foldsofhonor.

