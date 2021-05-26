FIRST ALERT: Strong to locally severe storms remain a possibility Tuesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been an uncharacteristically quiet start to the severe weather season in our neck of the woods, so it’s particularly noteworthy when there’s even a small threat for strong to severe thunderstorms. That’s the case Tuesday night into the very early hours of Wednesday as a strong cold front slowly approaches and eventually passes through. The atmosphere out ahead of the front is warm and moderately humid, so the ingredients are in place.

A few widely scattered thunderstorms moved through the area in the afternoon, producing brief downpours over a small portion of the area. But, as has been the case so often so many times this season, the storms were highly selective in their coverage, affecting only about 30% of the area. For the most part, things should be largely quiet for the evening hours, though an isolated shower or storm can’t be entirely ruled out. More organized activity will be on approach ahead of the cold front in the hours near and shortly after midnight.

Storms will be slowly approaching from the northwest shortly after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms are to be straddling the Illinois/Wisconsin State Line by about 2:00am. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and t-storms may occupy a good portion of northern Illinois around 3:00am. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most if not all of the activity will be out of the area by 4:00am. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The big question that remains is how much atmospheric energy we’ll lose between now and when the storms eventually arrive. Naturally, as the sun goes down, the atmosphere is to become more stable. Thus, we’ll lose a bit of the fuel available for thunderstorms to develop. That’s not to say that pre-existing storms that originate to our northwest will fall apart altogether upon reaching our area. Instead, it just means that those storms will be entering a more hostile environment to remain severe.

Come midnight, the amount of fuel to fire storms here remains very low over most of northern Illinois. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As storms move into the area after midnight, there'll still be some fuel available, though the most favorable areas for severe weather will be north and west. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There's an outside chance that there may be just enough energy available to allow one or two storms to produce a few wind gusts or some small hail. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’ll still be enough energy around that close monitoring of the radar will still be necessary as they approach our neck of the woods, but the overall impression is that the best environment for severe thunderstorms will be found well to our north and west. That’s also the thought of the Storm Prediction Center who maintains a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather here, while keeping a Level 2, Slight Risk in areas north and west of Madison. Hail and gusty winds will be our only severe weather threats.

The best chances for severe thunderstorms will be well to our north and west. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A gorgeous day is on tap Wednesday as sunshine takes over and dominates from start to finish. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s during the day, but the humidity will be noticeably lower.

The lull is to be short-lived, though, and another potent storm system takes aim on the area Thursday. We’ll quickly cloud over during the day, and rain’s to follow, perhaps as early as mid-afternoon. In sharp contrast to the storm system affecting our area Tuesday night, this storm’s to bring a much more widespread, soaking rain with virtually no severe weather risk. In fact, the chance of even hearing a rumble of thunder is quite low. That’s because this storm system’s to take a much more southerly track, placing us on the storm’s cold side. Such a development sends winds blowing straight off of Lake Michigan, and doing so with a good amount of gusto. The combination of the thick cloud cover, rain, and steady northeasterly winds will restrict temperatures to the lower 60s Thursday and just the middle and upper 50s on Friday.

A chilly, wind-driven rain is to arrive late in the day Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain on Friday will be much lighter and mainly confined to the early part of the day. Temperatures will be very chilly thanks to gusty northeasterly winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies will begin to clear Friday night, and sunshine will take up residence here for almost the entire Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures will recover into the upper 60s Saturday, return to the middle 70s Sunday, and perhaps flirt with 80° by Memorial Day.

