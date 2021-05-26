Crossroads Blues Society performs for students

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The last year may have given some of us a case of the blues. But as things turn to normal, one group is looking to teach the blues to students around the Stateline.

Crossroads Blues Society typically hosts “Blues in the Schools” but since the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s taking things outdoors at Rockton Grade School. The group explained the origins of blues music and show how some songs today have toots in the blues genre.

Crossroads will have seven shows throughout the summer at Lyran Park. They say they’re just happy to be performing and interacting with people once again.

“We did Barnyard Boogie and the Little Red Rooster and we danced to the blues had a baby and called it rock and roll. It’s stuff they can identify with and you’re making animal songs, they’re doing call and response, they’re doing a fun little dance and you make it age appropriate for them and they get into it and they enjoy it,” Steve Jones of Crossroads Blues Society said.

