COVID Rental Assistance Program designed to ease financial burden

The federally funded COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will bring nearly $700,000 to the Forest City.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With staggering unemployment rates and hundreds of families struggling to keep up with their rent and utility bills in the wake of COVID-19, the city of Rockford recently unveiled a new program designed to ease the burden.

The federally funded COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will bring nearly $700,000 to the Forest City, offering relief for both landlords and tenants alike. Rockford’s Homeless Prevention Coordinator Angie Walker talked with WIFR on Wednesday.

Walker explained how the program works and the inspiration behind the vital resource.

