Advertisement

Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive might change to honor Black man

DuSable, a native of Haiti, is considered to be Chicago’s first permanent, non-indigenous settler.
(pexels.com)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An iconic Chicago road could be getting a new name in honor of a Black man who is recognized as a key settler of the city.

The city council on Wednesday is expected to consider renaming Lake Shore Drive for Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“When we talk about immigrants, people think of either European immigrants or Mexican immigrants,” Alderman David Moore said. “But we have a lot of immigrants from Haiti and from the African diaspora. Their voices are finally being heard in this. It means a lot to them to see this happen.”

DuSable, a native of Haiti, is considered to be Chicago’s first permanent, non-indigenous settler. He had a successful trading post in the late 1700s. He died in 1818.

Alderman David Moore said Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration is opposed to the name change and has proposed alternatives, such as naming the Dan Ryan Expressway for DuSable. The mayor’s office declined to comment.

Alderman Brendan Reilly said a name change for Lake Shore Drive would require a “time-consuming and costly fix” for Chicago voters and have “costly implications” for businesses, police and fire, the Sun-Times reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felix Jackson, 46.
Rockford man charged with attempted murder
More luxurious living options could soon come to Rockford as one of the areas most prominent...
City of Rockford Committee approves agreement for luxury apartment complex
Scattered showers and storms are likely to occupy about half of the Stateline as we transition...
FIRST ALERT: Strong to locally severe storms possible Tuesday, big changes to follow
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Crime scene
Uninjured teen was in car of murdered man, witness saw silver SUV

Latest News

PHILLIPS, DEMONTRION DESHAN
Man convicted of 2017 bank robberies charged in Belvidere Midland States Bank robbery
Rockford Christian Schools
Rockford Christian Schools student gets perfect ACT score
A 16-year-old boy shot in the head and pronounced dead before being resuscitated was among four...
Resuscitated 16-year-old among 4 teens shot in Chicago
Principal Brock Morlan of Marquette Elementary School in Machesney Park told students that if...
Fundraiser collecting shoes motivated by elementary school principal kissing donkey