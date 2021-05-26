Advertisement

Alpine road is getting a makeover

Construction for the $2.6 million project starts next week
By Haley Jordan
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Without infrastructure, you have nothing,” said Machesney Park mayor, Steven Johnson.

Johnson says the appeal of his village is beauty - everything from its roads to its people.

“We’re a firm believer as a village to maintain infrastructure,” Johnson said. “Infrastructure will bring people. As I say, beauty will bring and attract people. That’s what the village is all about, the beautification type thing.”

Built more than 30 years ago, north Alpine Road definitely shows its age. This $2.6 million dollar upgrade stretches from Alpine Road just north of Schnucks to Lowe’s near 173.

“As you see, the road condition as it is, it’s pretty worn, so once it gets done, it’s going to be a nice gateway into the northern part of our village,” Johnson said.

The project is expected to go through October. Parts of the pavement will be replaced as well as broken curbs. New stoplights will go in by Harlem High School.

“We prefer or recommend that residents take alternate routes to their residency,” Johnson said. “Either use 173, 251 or Forest Hills Road to get back into the residences.”

Local businesses - like Sunset Funeral Home - admit the project may be a hassle, but the end result is worth it.

“The main thing is we’re going to have to communicate with our families,” said Sunset Funeral Home general manager Douglas Nehls. “The first call we get, we’ll have to direct them and let them know what entrance to go to. Communication is going to be the biggest thing for us and for Machesney Park to let us know what’s going on.”

During construction, lanes on that stretch of road will alternately remain open.

