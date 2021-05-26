Additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Boone Co.

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Department of Public Health is deploying a mobile vaccination unit to Boone County that will be offering Johnson & Johnson single dose COVID-19 vaccine, approved for everyone 18 years of age and older.

The Boone County Health Department said no appointments will be needed at these mobile drive-up and walk-up sites. Clinics will be every Tuesday and Thursday starting May 27 at various locations throughout the county.

Tuesday, May 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Boone County Administrative Campus, 1212 Logan Ave., Belvidere

Thursday, May 27, noon to 7 p.m. Four Seasons Mobile Home Park, 700 W. Chrysler Dr., Belvidere

Tuesday, June 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Belvidere Pacemaker, 413 S. Towne Dr., Belvidere

Thursday, June 3, noon to 7 p.m. Salvation Army Thrift Store, 112 South State St., Belvidere

Tuesday, June 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. R P Lumber, 500 West Chrysler Dr., Belvidere

Thursday, June 10, noon to 7 p.m. Capron Lions Park, 305 East North St., Capron

Tuesday, June 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Farm & Fleet, 6674 Logan Ave., Belvidere

Thursday, June 17, noon to 7 p.m. Family Dollar Store, 1115 North State St., Belvidere

Tuesday, June 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Keen Age Center, 2141 Henry Luckow Ln., Belvidere

Thursday June 24, noon to 7 p.m. General Mills Park, 301 High Line St., Belvidere

Tuesday, June 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Candlewick Lake, 1812 Candlewick Dr., Poplar Grove

The Boone County Health Department will begin offering walk-in clinics every Thursday starting May 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Moderna, Pfizer and J & J COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered depending on vaccine availability and community need. Only Pfizer is approved for 12 years of age and older and parent or guardian must be on site for anyone under 18.

Additionally, a Pfizer Vaccine Clinic will be hosted by Fiesta Market and run by to the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday, June 19 inside the store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pfizer is approved for anyone 12 years of age and older. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted. More information can be found on the health department website for a pre-registration link.

If you need help or more information, call the COVID-19 information line at 815-547-8561 or email COVID19@boonehealth.org.

“Our goal is to make vaccination accessible throughout the county at multiple locations to make getting your COVID-19 vaccination as easy as possible. We’ve been administering vaccines since December, and this transition away from fixed mass vaccination sites to a more targeted, community approach will benefit the community by us meeting the community where they live, work and shop.” Amanda Mehl, Boone County Health Department’s Public Health Administrator said. “We appreciate that many people have already taken the time to receive the vaccine as vaccination is an important step in controlling this pandemic. This new mobile strategy will play a key role in not only increasing total vaccinations but will also help to drive equitable vaccinations among hard-to-reach and vulnerable communities that typically encounter barriers to adequate health care.”

