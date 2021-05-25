Showers/Thunderstorms Likely this Evening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few light scattered showers this morning with rather cloudy skies. Better chances of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some storms could potentially be strong to severe. Highs will reach the middle 80′s. Sunny tomorrow with highs right around 80. Much cooler for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60′s.

