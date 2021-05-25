Advertisement

Showers/Thunderstorms Likely this Evening

Cooler End of the Week
By Aaron Wilson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few light scattered showers this morning with rather cloudy skies. Better chances of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some storms could potentially be strong to severe. Highs will reach the middle 80′s. Sunny tomorrow with highs right around 80. Much cooler for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60′s.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police investigate a shooting.
39-year-old man dead after being shot on Rockford’s southeast side
A major clean up is underway at the former Schnucks store on Rural St. in Rockford as...
Carpenter’s Place starts cleanup at former Schnucks store
Crime scene
Uninjured teen was in car of murdered man, witness saw silver SUV
Courtesy of the family of Britten Clankie
Family of teen killed in Freeport shooting speaks out
Gun violence on the rise
Freeport Police work to tackle recent gun violence crimes

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms are likely to occupy about half of the Stateline as we transition...
FIRST ALERT: Strong to locally severe storms possible Tuesday, big changes to follow
Strong thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon or early Tuesday evening.
Mark's Monday Evening Forecast -- 5/24/2021
Overcast, Humid, and Warm
Overcast, Humid, and Warm
Temperatures and humidity levels will again be elevated Monday.
Warm spell still with time to run, though major changes loom