Several local players earn All-State honors from the IHSFCA

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite a shortened season this spring, several area athletes shined on the football field. The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association took notice, and recognized those with All-State honors.

Here are the local players honored by the IHSFCA, broken down by classification.

Class 1A All-State

Will Gustafson, QB (Aquin)

Andrew Bowman, WR/LB (Aquin)

Cole Gerber, OL/LB (Lena-Winslow)

Honorable Mention

Jordan Neuschwander, RB/DB (Forreston)

Ryan Kendall, RB/LB (Milledgeville)

Damon Miller, RB/LB (Milledgeville)

Cade Janecke, RB/LB (Orangeville)

Jason Hermann, RB (Stockton)

Class 2A All-State

Honorable Mention

Isaiah Johnson, WR/DB (Rockford Christian)

Class 3A All-State

Gabe Howard, WR/DB (Du-Pec)

Hunter Hoffman, QB (Du-Pec)

Cole Schrank, OL/LB (Winnebago)

Class 4A All-State

Honorable Mention

Josh Holst, QB (Marengo)

Class 5A All-State

Nick Simester, LB (Sterling)

Honorable Mention

Joe Namio, K/P (Freeport)

Ky’ree Shirley, WR/QB (Freeport)

Noah Messer, OL (Rochelle)

Ryan Heffelfinger, OL (Sterling)

Xavier Gagnepain, WR (Sycamore)

Class 6A All-State

No local players selected

Class 7A All-State

James Cooper Jr., QB/P (Harlem)

CJ Berry, RB (Rockford East)

Honorable Mention

Jason Stroberg, OL (Rockford East)

