Several local players earn All-State honors from the IHSFCA
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite a shortened season this spring, several area athletes shined on the football field. The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association took notice, and recognized those with All-State honors.
Here are the local players honored by the IHSFCA, broken down by classification.
Class 1A All-State
- Will Gustafson, QB (Aquin)
- Andrew Bowman, WR/LB (Aquin)
- Cole Gerber, OL/LB (Lena-Winslow)
Honorable Mention
- Jordan Neuschwander, RB/DB (Forreston)
- Ryan Kendall, RB/LB (Milledgeville)
- Damon Miller, RB/LB (Milledgeville)
- Cade Janecke, RB/LB (Orangeville)
- Jason Hermann, RB (Stockton)
Class 2A All-State
Honorable Mention
- Isaiah Johnson, WR/DB (Rockford Christian)
Class 3A All-State
- Gabe Howard, WR/DB (Du-Pec)
- Hunter Hoffman, QB (Du-Pec)
- Cole Schrank, OL/LB (Winnebago)
Class 4A All-State
Honorable Mention
- Josh Holst, QB (Marengo)
Class 5A All-State
- Nick Simester, LB (Sterling)
Honorable Mention
- Joe Namio, K/P (Freeport)
- Ky’ree Shirley, WR/QB (Freeport)
- Noah Messer, OL (Rochelle)
- Ryan Heffelfinger, OL (Sterling)
- Xavier Gagnepain, WR (Sycamore)
Class 6A All-State
No local players selected
Class 7A All-State
- James Cooper Jr., QB/P (Harlem)
- CJ Berry, RB (Rockford East)
Honorable Mention
- Jason Stroberg, OL (Rockford East)
