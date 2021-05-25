Advertisement

Several local players earn All-State honors from the IHSFCA

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association released its yearly All-State teams for all eight classes.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite a shortened season this spring, several area athletes shined on the football field. The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association took notice, and recognized those with All-State honors.

Here are the local players honored by the IHSFCA, broken down by classification.

Class 1A All-State

  • Will Gustafson, QB (Aquin)
  • Andrew Bowman, WR/LB (Aquin)
  • Cole Gerber, OL/LB (Lena-Winslow)

Honorable Mention

  • Jordan Neuschwander, RB/DB (Forreston)
  • Ryan Kendall, RB/LB (Milledgeville)
  • Damon Miller, RB/LB (Milledgeville)
  • Cade Janecke, RB/LB (Orangeville)
  • Jason Hermann, RB (Stockton)

Class 2A All-State

Honorable Mention

  • Isaiah Johnson, WR/DB (Rockford Christian)

Class 3A All-State

  • Gabe Howard, WR/DB (Du-Pec)
  • Hunter Hoffman, QB (Du-Pec)
  • Cole Schrank, OL/LB (Winnebago)

Class 4A All-State

Honorable Mention

  • Josh Holst, QB (Marengo)

Class 5A All-State

  • Nick Simester, LB (Sterling)

Honorable Mention

  • Joe Namio, K/P (Freeport)
  • Ky’ree Shirley, WR/QB (Freeport)
  • Noah Messer, OL (Rochelle)
  • Ryan Heffelfinger, OL (Sterling)
  • Xavier Gagnepain, WR (Sycamore)

Class 6A All-State

No local players selected

Class 7A All-State

  • James Cooper Jr., QB/P (Harlem)
  • CJ Berry, RB (Rockford East)

Honorable Mention

  • Jason Stroberg, OL (Rockford East)

