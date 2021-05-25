Screw City Beer Festival scheduled for Sept. 11

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Screw City Beer Festival has been scheduled as a physical event for Sep. 11 at the Riverview Ice House parking lot.

Festival organizers say details that define SCBF each year such as ticket sale date, attendance cap, event duration, and brewery involvement remain highly variable at the moment.

“Our top priority is to provide a safe and responsible setting for all involved participants, and in doing so, we plan to follow closely the recommendations and guidelines of community leaders and any such mandates as they evolve,” according to festival organizers.

The festival is considering details such as:

• Ticket sale date: Aug. 1 at Noon – Online Only

• Single tier ticket: General Admission. No additional VIP option planned

• Reduced attendance from prevailing 2,500

• Event duration reduced from prevailing general admission session of 4.5 hours. VIP session not planned.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.