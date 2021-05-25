Scholarship honors former OrthoIllinois employee

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Being selected as a scholarship recipient is a great honor, but receiving hone that honors the memory of a friend is even more special.

That’s the reality for one Blackhawk Tech student. Aragorn Luiting received the Kelsea Anderson scholarship. It was created in memory of Anderson, who was an OrthoIllinois physical therapy assistant who died in Jan. 2018.

Luiting said receiving the $2,000 scholarship will help with his tuition. However, it means so much more. Since he and Anderson grew up together and even spent lots of time water skiing for nearly a decade.

“Very, very honored to do this. Especially for it to be in her name, that’s the coolest part of it. I think about her almost every day, especially when I work at Roxbury. They have a plaque on the wall, so it’s a good reminder when you go to work,” Luiting said.

