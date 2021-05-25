Advertisement

Rockford man charged with attempted murder

Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the face and hand.
Felix Jackson, 46.
Felix Jackson, 46.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 46-year-old Rockford man was charged with attempted murder after a report of shots fired Monday afternoon.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the Fairgrounds Valley Housing Development in the 900 block of Acorn Street for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the face and hand. During the investigation, officers were told that an argument had escalated from a physical fight to shots being fired.

Rockford detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and identified the suspect as 46-year-old Felix Jackson. The investigation was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and two counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm were authorized against Jackson.

