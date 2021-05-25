Rockford FD investigating residential fire Tuesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A condemned house was damaged by a fire in Rockford on Tuesday.
The Rockford Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in the 100 block of S. Pierpont Avenue. The fire was initially reported at 5:44 p.m. and was under control just after 6 p.m.
Crews will remain on scene conducting overhaul and investigating the fire origin and cause. There are no reports of injuries.
