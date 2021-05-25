Advertisement

Rockford FD investigating residential fire Tuesday

100 South Pierpont Ave.
100 South Pierpont Ave.(Rockford Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A condemned house was damaged by a fire in Rockford on Tuesday.

The Rockford Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in the 100 block of S. Pierpont Avenue. The fire was initially reported at 5:44 p.m. and was under control just after 6 p.m.

Crews will remain on scene conducting overhaul and investigating the fire origin and cause. There are no reports of injuries.

