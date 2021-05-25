Advertisement

Rockford area mom receives community engagement award

Herbert is a single mom to two children who excelled under the Head Start program.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Being a parent is no easy task, but one area mom is honored for all her hard work and dedication with Rockford’s Head Start program.

Mayor McNamara presented Markayla Herbert with the Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies Community Engagement Award. Herbert is a single mom to two children who excelled under the Head Start program. She was so impressed and excited by the program, that she got more involved and now serves on the organization’s policy council to help bring more awareness to Head Start in the community.

“Having this recognition is really a big thing for me, its life changing, because I have a lot of family members and friends and also people in the community who look up to me, so me getting this recognition will encourage more parents and care givers to get involved in their kids education,” Herbert said.

Head Start works to break the cycle of poverty by preparing children to be effective learners and by assisting families to achieve greater economic, social and personal self-sufficiency in support of their children.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police investigate a shooting.
39-year-old man dead after being shot on Rockford’s southeast side
Crime scene
Uninjured teen was in car of murdered man, witness saw silver SUV
A major clean up is underway at the former Schnucks store on Rural St. in Rockford as...
Carpenter’s Place starts cleanup at former Schnucks store
Courtesy of the family of Britten Clankie
Family of teen killed in Freeport shooting speaks out
Scattered showers and storms are likely to occupy about half of the Stateline as we transition...
FIRST ALERT: Strong to locally severe storms possible Tuesday, big changes to follow

Latest News

Construction will start north of Schnucks and continue down the stretch to Lowe's near 173 next...
Alpine road is getting a makeover
Rocky Horror Picture Show at Sundstrand Park Drive-In May 28
Scholarship honors former OrthoIllinois employee
Scholarship honors former OrthoIllinois employee
Clusters of showers and storms will be closely monitored through the night.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 5/25/2021