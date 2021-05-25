Rockford area mom receives community engagement award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Being a parent is no easy task, but one area mom is honored for all her hard work and dedication with Rockford’s Head Start program.

Mayor McNamara presented Markayla Herbert with the Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies Community Engagement Award. Herbert is a single mom to two children who excelled under the Head Start program. She was so impressed and excited by the program, that she got more involved and now serves on the organization’s policy council to help bring more awareness to Head Start in the community.

“Having this recognition is really a big thing for me, its life changing, because I have a lot of family members and friends and also people in the community who look up to me, so me getting this recognition will encourage more parents and care givers to get involved in their kids education,” Herbert said.

Head Start works to break the cycle of poverty by preparing children to be effective learners and by assisting families to achieve greater economic, social and personal self-sufficiency in support of their children.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.