Marketing campaign aims to bring people to Rockford permanently

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Affordable housing, a growing downtown district, and education opportunities are just a few of what Rockford offers, and local leaders think it’s time to show it off.

“There’s so much to do here that we just found ourselves always coming up this way and it makes sense to make the move,” Rockford resident Kate Whitacre said.

Whitacre and her family lived all over the midwest., but fell in love with Rockford.

“We really love all the green space out here,” Whitacre said.

“I always felt Rockford invested in us and I always was looking for an excuse to come back,” a Rockford resident said.

Add that to a growing downtown district and the BMO Harris Bank Center and you’ve got one heck of a place to live. according to Mayor Tom McNamara.

“You’re in Rockford it has a lot of amenities a lot of assets that I think quite honestly people want these days,” McNamara said.

Mcnamara proposes a $300,000 marketing campaign - led by the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau with Rockford as the client.

“I think that kind of budget is definitely a useful budget and appropriate to do a nationwide campaign,” President and Owner of KMK Media Group Pam Maher said.

Maher says if Rockford wants to grow seeds need to be planted in many places to reach the largest audience possible.

“If you’re looking to have people live in Rockford or possibly relocate here I think you got to start online it’s where people are,” Maher said.

McNamara believes the ad campaign should center on Rockford’s positive aspects, he says he knows the city has challenges but needs help to blossom.

“We are not only recognizing we have potential problems and concerns we are facing them head-on,” McNamara said. “You look at public safety we’re not shrinking away from the fact that we had an incredibly violent year last year actually we’re doubling down.”

