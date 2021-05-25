Advertisement

Hot dog, brat drive-thru to benefit VetsRoll

The benefit will take place at Northwoods Care Centre at 2250 Pearl St.
The Fourth of July holiday approaches, which means people will be eating a lot of hot dogs.
The Fourth of July holiday approaches, which means people will be eating a lot of hot dogs.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Northwoods Care Centre of Belvidere and Heartland Hospice will be hosting a hot dog and brat drive-thru lunch.

The benefit will take place at the facility’s parking lot on May 26 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Belvidere at the Northwoods Care Centre at 2250 Pearl St.

This will be the third year the two organizations have partnered together to raise funds for VetsRoll. Through the community’s support, the previous two events were able to cover the travel expenses of two veterans and then some. There is a suggested donation of $5 which includes a hot dog or brat, chips and drink. All money raised will benefit VetsRoll.

Both Northwoods and Heartland Hospice actively participate in the We Honor Veterans Program. The We Honor Veterans program invites hospices and community partners to recognize needs of America’s Veterans and their families. The goal of the program is to care for and honor those who have served when they have reached the end of life.

