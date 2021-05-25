FIRST ALERT: Strong to locally severe storms possible Tuesday, big changes to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the fifth time in the past six days and for the seventh time this month, temperatures surged into the 80s in the Stateline, and the early season warmth is far from finished. At least two more 80s are ahead of us Tuesday and Wednesday, though a transition to markedly cooler temperatures is certain to occur in the back half of the week.

Of greater significance, perhaps, is the potential for rainfall, some of it thundery in nature as we proceed through the week. Aside from a few extremely isolated showers or storms, the rest of Monday night will be quiet, and Tuesday’s to start on an equally quiet note. However, as mixed sunshine and southerly breezes allow our atmosphere to warm rapidly, our air’s to become increasingly unstable, meaning there’s plenty of fuel in place for thunderstorms to form.

There'll be plenty of fuel available to support storm development early in the afternoon Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By early to mid-afternoon, say between 1:00 and 3:00, there should be enough energy present for a few isolated storms to develop in spots.

Isolated storms will begin to fire between 1:00 and 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Initially, the activity will be very isolated in coverage, though the expectation is that showers and storms are to become a bit more widespread as the atmosphere further energizes in the afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms are likely to occupy about half of the Stateline as we transition from afternoon to evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As the sun descends in the sky and our atmosphere cools, it also becomes more stable. Thus, the energy available for the storms to thrive dissipates quickly. We’ll expect there to be a significant weakening trend in the storms once we pass the dinner hour.

We'll quickly lose that fuel as the sun descends early in the evening. Thus, the severe threat will go down quickly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms will be dissipating quickly as the sun goes down. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once the sun has set, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see showers and thunderstorms collapse entirely, especially once our cold front passes through the region. The fuel for any further storm development will have simply gone away.

Once the sun goes down, the threat for severe weather goes away. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s not an ideal set up for severe weather here, but the threat here isn’t to be discounted entirely. Presently, the northwestern third of the Stateline has been designated as having a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms. At the moment, this does not include the immediate Rockford Metro, though it’s not difficult to imagine this risk being expanded or even upgraded, especially in the event we were to see a few hours of sunshine through the early afternoon.

The main area of concern for severe weather again is north and west of Rockford Tuesday, though it's plausible to imagine this threat area being expanded to cover more of our area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Fortunately, we’re not talking about a tornado risk with these storms. The atmosphere simply isn’t configured in such a way to foster tornadic storms’ development. That said, large hail and gusty winds are a possibility. As we see it now, our projected window for potential severe weather would be between approximately 1:00 and 7:00pm.

Tornadoes are not a concern, though a few storms Tuesday could bring gusty winds and hail our way. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’s not our only rain in the forecast this week. After a sun-splashed, warm, but much less humid day Wednesday, another rather dynamic storm system is to take aim on the region Thursday. In stark contrast to Tuesday’s storm system, this second system isn’t to threaten any severe weather. Rather, it’s likely to deposit several hours of chilly, wind-driven rain during the day’s second half and continuing through the evening, exactly what area farmers, gardeners, and homeowners are praying for. The drawback is that temperatures Thursday won’t break out of the 60s, and come Friday, we may be lucky to see 60°.

Tuesday's storms could bring a few localized downpours, though Thursday's system could bring more widespread soaking rain. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

These two rain systems won’t reverse our drought situation, and frankly, it won’t come anywhere close to doing so. But any moisture at this point is welcome, especially across the northernmost reaches of our area, where moderate to near-severe drought conditions are ongoing. Presently, computer models project our area to receive a little more than an inch of rain between these two upcoming storms. However, it should be noted that models tend to over-forecast rain in drought situations such as the one currently in progress. That said, this is as optimistic a scenario being laid out as we’ve seen in some time. Stay tuned!

Healthy rains may be in our future over the coming several days with two potentially significant rainmakers on the docket. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

