FHN ‘Miles and Minutes’ back for 2021

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the best ways to keep healthy – even during a pandemic – is to keep moving, so FHN is again inviting families across northwest Illinois to turn their warm-weather chores and fun into cash for their schools with the FHN “Miles And Minutes” program.

Three prizes — $2,000, $1,000, and $500 — will be awarded in three categories. The program begins Monday, May 31 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 29. Exercisers can join at any time during the summer. The competition is online-only and there is no charge to participate. Anyone 12 years and older can participate, including student athletes, according to FHN.

Registration and the competition rules, as well as information about how miles will be calculated to determine the winning school systems, is available here.

Summer exercise like golf, virtual and real-life 5K runs, hikes and walks, and even everyday physical activity like mowing the lawn and gardening can count as exercise – as well as summer workouts for student-athletes age 12 and over. FHN encourages all exercisers to practice safe social distancing.

A calculator on the website will automatically convert minutes of almost any type of physical activity into miles. This will make it easy to follow the competition. Prize categories are:

School system with the most average “miles” logged per participant

School system with the most “miles” total

Schools not eligible for above prizes will be entered into a drawing to win one of three cash prizes.

The program normalizes miles based on the number of students in each school system to help ensure that all schools have an equal chance to win, no matter their size or how many participants they enlist. Prize money will be awarded in the fall. Participants from any zip code can support any school system, so family members in Lena, for example, can designate their miles to the River Ridge school system if they wish. Running totals will be displayed on the website and reported throughout the summer, and you can keep up with what’s happening on Miles And Minutes Facebook page.

School systems in FHN’s service area include:

Aquin Schools

Chadwick-Milledgeville

Dakota School District

Durand School District

East Dubuque School District

Eastland School District

Forrestville Valley School District

Freeport School District

Galena School District

Immanuel Lutheran School District

Lena-Winslow School District

Orangeville School District

Pearl City School District

Pecatonica School District

River Ridge School District

Scales Mound School District

Stockton School District

Tri-County Christian School

Warren School District

West Carroll School District

A Sweepstakes category has been added to give participants and their schools more chances to win a cash prize. Participating in a contest on the FHN Miles And Minutes Facebook page earns the school of your choice one Sweepstakes point, and winning a contest earns more.

Winners — to be drawn at random — in the Sweepstakes category will receive a prize of $500, $400, or $300. Read more about the Sweepstakes category at the Miles And Minutes site. For more information about Miles And Minutes, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.