Advertisement

Couple charged with murder of kids in strange doomsday case

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The mother of two kids who were found dead last year in Idaho and her new husband have been charged with murder in a bizarre case involving doomsday religious beliefs.

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each indicted by a grand jury Monday on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell’s two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Chad Daybell was also charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, just weeks before his marriage to the co-defendant.

Prosecutors say the pair endorsed specific religious beliefs in order to justify or encourage the killing of Lori Daybell’s two kids. The children were missing for several months starting in 2019 until authorities found their bodies buried on Chad Daybell’s property.

Both the Daybells have been in jail for months awaiting trial on charges including conspiracy or destruction of evidence after prosecutors said they conspired to hide the childrens’ remains. But the indictment released Tuesday marked the first time murder charges have been brought in the case.

Both Daybells pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges. They have not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea on the murder charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police investigate a shooting.
39-year-old man dead after being shot on Rockford’s southeast side
Crime scene
Uninjured teen was in car of murdered man, witness saw silver SUV
A major clean up is underway at the former Schnucks store on Rural St. in Rockford as...
Carpenter’s Place starts cleanup at former Schnucks store
Courtesy of the family of Britten Clankie
Family of teen killed in Freeport shooting speaks out
Scattered showers and storms are likely to occupy about half of the Stateline as we transition...
FIRST ALERT: Strong to locally severe storms possible Tuesday, big changes to follow

Latest News

Eula Polk of Mississippi celebrated her 109th birthday.
Community celebrates woman who turns 109
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, looks down at Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's daughter,...
Grief, smiles as Floyd family meets Biden a year after death
The splashy, $6 million Illinois tourism campaign Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled this month, “Time...
Pritzker touts ‘Time to Drive’ for tourism despite gas price