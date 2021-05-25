Advertisement

Community celebrates woman who turns 109

By Kailynn Johnson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - The community came together to celebrate one Mississippi woman as she marked more than 100 years of life.

“I’m one of those people who loves people. God loves me and I sure do love him, he wouldn’t keep me in that long if he didn’t,” said Eula V. Polk, who turned 109 years old.

First lady Elee Reeves presented a special certificate to her yesterday.

“She is amazing, and I’ve been very blessed today to be out here with her and get to meet her and celebrate this happy, happy birthday,” said Reeves.

Polk was nominated to the Mississippi Department of Human Services along with the Hinds County Human Resource Agency.

Her secret? “Guess I live right, and God lefts you live.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police investigate a shooting.
39-year-old man dead after being shot on Rockford’s southeast side
Crime scene
Uninjured teen was in car of murdered man, witness saw silver SUV
A major clean up is underway at the former Schnucks store on Rural St. in Rockford as...
Carpenter’s Place starts cleanup at former Schnucks store
Courtesy of the family of Britten Clankie
Family of teen killed in Freeport shooting speaks out
Scattered showers and storms are likely to occupy about half of the Stateline as we transition...
FIRST ALERT: Strong to locally severe storms possible Tuesday, big changes to follow

Latest News

Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, looks down at Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's daughter,...
Grief, smiles as Floyd family meets Biden a year after death
The splashy, $6 million Illinois tourism campaign Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled this month, “Time...
Pritzker touts ‘Time to Drive’ for tourism despite gas price
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
Couple charged with murder of kids in strange doomsday case