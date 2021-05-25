Breaking down the Illinois Rental Payment Program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After millions of Americans faced significant hurdles to make their rent payments over the past year, a new local initiative hopes to give Rockfordians the opportunity to get back on their feet.

The Illinois Rental Payment Program offers assistance to families who may have seen a loss of income due to the pandemic, working directly with landlords to give tenants some relief.

Homestart’s Resource Development and Community Engagement Manager, Janessa Wilkins, spoke with WIFR.

“You know, rent is a very basic expense. But not everybody can come up with the monthly payments on time. So luckily there are programs like this that can help with paying the rent, especially with emergency situations or whenever there might be a pending eviction,” Wilkins said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.